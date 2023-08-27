Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,253,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

