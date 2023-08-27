Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKCYF remained flat at C$3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

