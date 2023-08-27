Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, Corporate and Markets, and Group Centre. The Retail Ireland segment offers financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and loans to personal and business banking customers, and is managed through a number of business units, namely distribution channels, customer segments and propositions, products, and business banking.

