Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.44.
About Bank of Ireland Group
