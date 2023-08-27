Bank OZK Acquires 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.41. 4,118,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.14 and its 200-day moving average is $424.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

