Bank OZK Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.1% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 4,441,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

