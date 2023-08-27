Bank OZK Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.06. 8,758,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,088. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

