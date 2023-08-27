Bank OZK Has $1.18 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank OZK raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.18. The company had a trading volume of 92,534,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

