Bank OZK Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.89. 2,154,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.21 and its 200 day moving average is $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

