Bank OZK Has $5.94 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.9% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. 3,275,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.