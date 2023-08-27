Bank OZK Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank OZK decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

