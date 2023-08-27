Bank OZK Sells 1,719 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.38. 16,421,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,205,800. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

