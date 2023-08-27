Bank OZK Sells 775 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank OZK decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $67.32. 7,383,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

