Bank OZK Sells 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $675.96. 275,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,691. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

