Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

