Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

