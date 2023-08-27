Barclays Begins Coverage on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.75.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.