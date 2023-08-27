Barclays Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $12.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 9,424,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,616. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

