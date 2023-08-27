Barclays Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $183.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.51. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

