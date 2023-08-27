Barclays Initiates Coverage on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

