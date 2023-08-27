Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $233.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $225.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.28.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

