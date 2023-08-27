Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ARKG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 1,812,527 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

