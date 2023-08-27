Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 360,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,644. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

