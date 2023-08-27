Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,589. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.