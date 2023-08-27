Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,980,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the July 31st total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 16,434,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,201,389. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

