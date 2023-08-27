BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BDO Unibank in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 3.0 %

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.83 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

