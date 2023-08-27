Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 1,017,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.9 days.

Becle Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becle in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

