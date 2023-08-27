Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, August 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

