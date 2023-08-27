BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,150 ($27.43) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,186 ($27.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,331.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,413.88. The firm has a market cap of £110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,071.43%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

