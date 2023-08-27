BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $60.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,564 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.