BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.