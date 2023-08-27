BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

BJ stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,359 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 91.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

