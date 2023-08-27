Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $130.69. 20,678,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,544,170. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

