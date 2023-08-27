Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 368 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 440,292 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 210,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 185,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 9,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,533. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

