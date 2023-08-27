Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,701,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,028. The company has a market capitalization of $734.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

