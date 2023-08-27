Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 77,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

