Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 167 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $135.99. 390,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,121. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

