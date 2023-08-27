Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $52.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 17.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $52,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,762. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.