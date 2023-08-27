Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $52.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 17.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $52,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,762. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
