Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $8,747,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.1% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,211. The stock has a market cap of $525.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

