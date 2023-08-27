Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,547,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 737,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,748. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

