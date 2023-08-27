Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. 3,275,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

