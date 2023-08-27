Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. 2,502,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,590. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

