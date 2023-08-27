BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 578,157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 925,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 522,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BCAT opened at $14.84 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

