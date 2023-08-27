BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $675.96. The company had a trading volume of 275,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,691. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.