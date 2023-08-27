BlackRock Inc. Sells 670,912 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.97% of Seagen worth $2,265,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.76. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

