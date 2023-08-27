BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.43 ($2.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTA. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 146 ($1.86) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.87) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

