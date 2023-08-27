Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Financial Comparison

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 0.85 $27.91 million ($0.46) -16.87 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Dacotah Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out -106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -4.68% -3.53% -0.28% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats Dacotah Banks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

