BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
