BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLSFY

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.