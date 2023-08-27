Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Boiron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

BOIRF remained flat at $53.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Boiron has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

