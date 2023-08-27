Bokf Na Acquires 115,779 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 4,441,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,627. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

