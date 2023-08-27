Bokf Na Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $931.04. 333,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,820. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.