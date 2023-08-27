Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,153,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.55. The stock had a trading volume of 724,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,794. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average of $260.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.